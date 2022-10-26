Boeing reported a big net loss in the third quarter of $3.3 billion as management wrote off a massive $2.8 billion on defense-side programs, most notably another substantial charge on the Air Force tanker program.

Half an hour after Boeing reported the loss, Alaska Airlines softened the blow when it announced it is exercising options to purchase 52 Boeing 737 MAXs, the biggest Boeing airplane order in its 90-year history.

These additional MAXs, set for delivery between 2024 and 2027, will expand the airline’s confirmed 737 MAX fleet from 94 to 146.

While that news will buoy Boeing, otherwise it was a bad news day. The mounting charges on the defense-side business show no signs of abating.

Boeing registered losses on the fixed-price development contracts in its defense business, including the KC-46 tanker and T-7 jet fighter trainer for the Air Force and the MQ-25 aircraft carrier tanker drone for the Navy.

In a message to employees Wednesday morning, Dave Calhoun said these losses were driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical glitches.

Advertising

“We continue to make important strides in our turnaround effort,” Calhoun told employees. “That said, we remain in a challenging environment and have more work ahead.”

Ken Herbert of RBC Capital Markets told investors in a note that though the defense-side charges were not a surprise, the magnitude of the losses was greater than expected.

Earnings lower than low expectations

The Alaska order comes as the airline emerges from the pandemic downturn and plans for aggressive fleet growth starting next year.

The airline ordered three different jet models: the MAX 8, MAX 9 and still-to-be-certified MAX 10.

Market-pricing data from airplane-valuation firm Avitas suggests, that after standard discounts, the order is likely worth about $2.7 billion.

Alaska said it has also negotiated future purchase options for an additional 105 MAXs through 2030.

Advertising

Otherwise, Boeing investors had to digest news of more losses.

For the quarter, Boeing’s net loss of $3.3 billion, or $5.49 per share, came on lower than expected revenue of $16 billion.

This compares to a net loss in the third quarter of 2021 of $132 million, or 19 cents per share, on revenue of $15.3 billion.

The Defense and Space division reported a net loss from operations of $2.8 billion on revenue of $5.3 billion, an operating margin of negative 53%.

As Reuters first reported Tuesday, Boeing last week created a new position of chief operating officer for the division. That looks like a move to try to tighten control of its industrial operations and stem the losses.

Steve Parker, head of Boeing’s bomber and fighter programs as well as its St. Louis defense plants, was promoted to the new role, reporting to Defense and Space chief Ted Colbert.

Commercial Airplanes division fares better

The Commercial Airplanes division headquartered in the Puget Sound region also suffered a loss in the third quarter.

Advertising

But that was due to the previous issues with its major jet programs. The division fared much better than the defense side, with no new negative surprises.

Commercial Airplanes reported a net loss from operations of $643 million on revenue of $6.3 billion, an operating margin of negative 10.3%.

The loss came from continued abnormal manufacturing costs from the earlier lengthy halts to 737 MAX and 787 production that have to be absorbed each quarter.

Boeing finally resumed 787 deliveries in August after a 15-month hiatus. It delivered a total of nine in the quarter. It also delivered 88 Renton-built 737 MAXs, though deliveries continue to be much slower than hoped for.

The only good news in the company’s quarterly earnings numbers was that the planemaker generated $2.9 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, easily beating Wall Street expectations.

The cash-flow figure — the cash left after paying operating costs and expenditure on equipment — has recently been the financial datapoint most carefully scrutinized by investors as they look for signs that Boeing can restore some vibrancy to its operations.

Sponsored

S&P Global Market Intelligence had projected free cash flow would be just over $1 billion. The figure swelled mainly from increased deliveries of commercial jets, now including the 787, as well as from new jet order prepayments — including the new order from Alaska.

The quarterly financial data released Wednesday indicates Boeing will likely end the year with positive cash flow after a big net cash outflow of $3.7 billion in the first half of the year.

A year ago in the third quarter, Boeing’s cash flow was a negative $507 million.