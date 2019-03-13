Trump announced to reporters that he was grounding the aircraft.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is grounding all Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

The move follows virtually all other nations with carriers operating the MAX plane, including Canada’s decision to ban the aircraft earlier Wednesday after analyzing satellite data.

Canadian officials abruptly banned all Boeing 737 MAX planes from operating in the country’s airspace Wednesday, saying that new satellite data shows similarities between Sunday’s 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia and a previous crash involving the jetliner.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau made the announcement Wednesday morning after his agency had received and analyzed the data hours earlier.

Aircraft tracking company Aireon said it provided the real-time satellite tracking data, which shows the plane’s activity for the duration of the flight.

The company also provided the data to U.S. authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, on Monday, said company spokeswoman Jessie Hillenbrand.

Garneau said the satellite data allowed his agency’s experts to track data points such as the fluctuations in the vertical profile of the aircraft.

“This is not conclusive, but it is something that points possibly in that direction. And, at this point, we feel that threshold has been crossed and that’s why we are taking these measures,” Garneau said. The Federal Aviation Administration in the United States continues to allow the aircraft to fly, with Southwest Airlines, United and American Airlines operating the new plane.

Garneau said he is awaiting more conclusive information that would hopefully come with the voice and data recorders from Ethiopian Airlines’ Flight 302. Ethiopian Airlines said it plans to send those recorders to Europe for analysis.

The crash in Ethiopia, which occurred shortly after takeoff and killed all 157 people on board, occurred just five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia, which killed 189 people minutes after takeoff. Data from that crash showed that pilots were fighting against an automated system that repeatedly pushed the airplane’s nose down due to a faulty sensor.

The 737 MAX is the latest iteration of Boeing’s popular 737 line of planes. The first completed MAX plane was delivered in 2017, and there are now nearly 400 in operation around the world. At the end of January, Boeing had a massive backlog of 4,661 MAXs on order.