The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum will reopen at Paine Field in Everett on May 27, after a change of ownership and three years of closure triggered by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum was owned by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Last August, Walmart heir Steuart Walton, who sits on the boards of Walmart and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, acquired the museum for an undisclosed amount. At the time, Walton’s nonprofit Wartime History Museum announced it would reopen the Everett museum within the next year.

Adrian Hunt, executive director of the Flying Heritage Museum, said the museum team has been working to welcome visitors starting May 27.

“Seeing the inspiration these amazing artifacts have brought to our community has been wonderful,” Hunt said in a release.

The aircraft collection, previously owned by Allen, consists of 23 warplanes that include a British Spitfire, a Japanese Zero, a German Stuka dive bomber, a Soviet Ilyushin II and a U.S. P-51 Mustang.

The collection also includes battle tanks, artillery guns and a German Enigma machine used to code military communications during World War II.

Advertising

Amber Richards, director of operations at the museum, said in a statement that the opening date, which falls on Memorial Day weekend, is symbolic because it represents remembrance of lost servicemen.

“As an Air Force veteran, I walk these hangars with a deep understanding and appreciation of the personal sacrifice these artifacts represent,” Richards said. “It’s an honor to share these stories with the public this Memorial Day weekend.”

Allen started the museum in 2004 and moved the location to Paine Field in Everett in 2008. The former Microsoft billionaire intended to give away most of his $20 billion fortune. Through his sister Jody Allen, his extensive art collection was sold in November at a two-day Christie’s auction, totaling $1.6 billion — the biggest auction in art history.

The Flying Heritage Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays from May 27 until June 14. Afterward, it will be open Wednesday through Sunday.