Bellevue-based Esterline, an international producer of aerospace and defense equipment, will be sold to TransDigm Group in a $4 billion all-cash deal, the companies announced Wednesday.

Esterline, which has come under pressure in recent years from investors dissatisfied with its financial performance, will be acquired for $122.50 per share in cash, which represents a 38 percent premium to Esterline’s share price Tuesday.

The large but low-profile company employs 1,000 locally at sites in Everett and Kent as well as Bellevue. It has a global workforce of 13,000 in about 50 locations, a result of its many acquisitions.

Esterline makes a variety of cockpit displays and other aviation electronics, as well as defense products that it says include “the largest and most varied line of combustible ordnance and countermeasure products in the world.” It projects fiscal 2018 revenue of $2 billion, similar to last year.

Since 2104 Esterline has shed several units and has come under pressure to sell from activist investors critical of its lackluster performance.

TransDigm, based in Cleveland, Ohio, reported 9-month sales of $2.8 billion, up 7 percent, with profit of $731 million. It has grown rapidly through acquisitions, including the recent purchase of Esterline’s Kirkhill unit.

