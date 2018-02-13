Aviation-industry analyst Richard Aboulafia talks about the state's chances of building the 797, work moves by Boeing and labor relations, and the trade struggles involving Airbus and Embraer, with Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates in a Facebook Live Q&A. Watch the rewind.

Well-known aerospace-industry analyst Richard Aboulafia answered readers’ questions in a Facebook Live Q&A with Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates on Tuesday.

The state of Washington has just commissioned Aboulafia to report on the state’s chances of securing Boeing’s next new jet, the 797, and he talks about how he will assess those prospects. They also discuss Boeing’s effort to acquire Embraer’s regional jet, the trade disputes involving Airbus and Bombardier, labor relations and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, among other things.

Here are some of the stories related to the discussion.

Boeing CEO lays out Seattle job outlook, talks about next new jet, stands by work with Trump

Boeing’s biggest trade fight could spark a U.S. confrontation with Europe

Delay in Mitsubishi Regional Jet means more work in Washington state

Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797