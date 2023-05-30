Boeing paid just over $200 million in taxes to Washington state last year, according to data provided by the company. That’s $86 million less than it would have paid without the state incentives for aerospace manufacturing — a 30% tax saving.

Although legislators in 2020 eliminated the state’s major aerospace tax break at Boeing’s request in order to resolve a subsidy dispute with Airbus at the World Trade Organization, the jetmaker still reaps smaller but substantial tax savings from the remaining incentives.

The 2020 elimination of the reduced business and occupation tax rates on revenue slashed Boeing’s annual savings by about $100 million.

That’s the benefit Boeing derived from that single tax credit in 2018, the last year of normal production before the steep jet delivery drop that followed the 737 MAX crashes.

In 2021, the remaining tax breaks cut Boeing’s tax bill by $112 million, according to filings with the state. Most of that was tax credits for “preproduction” development work on new airplanes and on property taxes.

It’s likely the dip in savings in 2022 is because Boeing’s development work has shrunk with no all-new airplanes in the works. The main development projects still going on are the final pushes to certify the forthcoming passenger and cargo versions of the 777X and the last two 737 MAX variants, the MAX 7 and MAX 10.

Touting another monetary contribution to the state’s economy, Boeing said it matches employee charitable giving to approved organizations, with the result that the company and employees together provide about $50 million annually to nonprofits in the state.

Boeing at the end of last year employed just over 60,200 people in Washington. It has continued to hire this year as it plans to raise production rates.