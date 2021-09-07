Boeing’s deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner will likely remain halted until at least late October as the industry regulator rejected the company’s recent inspection proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plane maker has been unable to persuade the Federal Aviation Administration to approve its proposal, after Boeing employees who represent the agency didn’t support the plan, the people told the newspaper.

Boeing declined to comment on any timeframe but said it continues to work with the FAA to resume 787 deliveries.

“We have engaged with the FAA on this issue in meetings and working sessions over hundreds of hours and will continue to do so,” the company said in a statement. “Boeing wants and expects our teammates to speak freely, ask questions and present different perspectives about very complex and technical issues.”

Boeing’s Dreamliner program was disrupted by the discovery of additional defects in July, and the company has halted deliveries since early May while regulators review how it determines where to inspect.