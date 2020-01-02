By

In a series of stories that led media coverage of the two deadly crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, The Seattle Times was the first to reveal how Boeing misinformed the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines about key features of the plane’s automated flight control system.

The weekend after the second crash, a Seattle Times front-page story — citing proprietary Boeing information submitted to the FAA — laid bare how the federal regulator was not fully informed as Boeing expanded the powers of its MCAS flight control system, the automated software whose malfunctioning killed 346 people.

The follow-up stories, using numerous internal Boeing and FAA documents obtained by our reporters, showed how the flawed design was approved by a flawed regulatory process as the FAA increasingly delegated responsibility for safety assessments to the manufacturer, and how management at both organizations pressed for shortcuts and money-saving solutions against the recommendations of both low-level FAA officials and Boeing safety experts.

These stories are part of a yearlong reporting effort that included more than 150 bylined stories examining the human toll, the local economic impact, the technical complexity of airplane engineering and the convoluted threads of air safety regulation.

 

 

Published March 17, 2019

Flawed analysis, failed oversight: How Boeing, FAA certified the suspect 737 MAX flight control system

By Dominic Gates | Read story »

A worker is seen inside a Boeing 737 MAX 9 at the Renton plant. The circular sensor seen at bottom right measures the plane’s angle of attack, the angle between the airflow and the wing. This sensor on 737 MAX planes is under scrutiny as a possible cause of two recent fatal crashes. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Published May 5, 2019

Engineers say Boeing pushed to limit safety testing in race to certify planes, including 737 MAX

By Dominic Gates and Mike Baker | Read story »

The first flight of the Boeing 737 MAX 9, the second version of the MAX airplane, lands at Boeing Field in Seattle on April 13, 2017. The certification of the 737 MAX airplane has come under intense scrutiny after 346 people died in crashes off Indonesia and in Ethiopia. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Published June 22, 2019

The inside story of MCAS: How Boeing’s 737 MAX system gained power and lost safeguards

By Dominic Gates and Mike Baker | Read story »

An angle-of-attack sensor can be seen at far right, near the nose of a 737 MAX at Boeing Field in Seattle. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
Published October 2, 2019

Part 1: Boeing rejected 737 MAX safety upgrades before fatal crashes, whistleblower says

By Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb | Read story »

(Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times)
Published October 2, 2019

Part 2: Boeing pushed FAA to relax 737 MAX certification requirements for crew alerts

By Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb | Read story »

(Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times)
Seattle Times staff

