(Bloomberg) — A Boeing Co. 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning, killing all passengers and crew, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent’s Relief and Rescue Organization said on state television.

It wasn’t clear how many people were on board but local reports ranged from 167 to 180. They said the plane crashed at 6:22 a.m. local time.

The 737-800 jet was headed for Ukraine, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency reported. The website flightradar24 showed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 left Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport for Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport early Wednesday morning local time. Tracking of the flight ended after six minutes at about 8,000 feet and at a groundspeed of 275 knots (316 miles-per-hour).

“We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information,” Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said in an email.

A Ukraine International Airlines employee picking up the general line declined to comment. The Ukrainian consulate in Tehran declined to comment.

Website planefinder.net, which tracks flights worldwide, listed the two-engine aircraft as three years old, saying it was delivered in July 2016.

Boeing is already mired in crisis following crashes in October 2018 and last March. Those disasters, which killed nearly 350 people, involved the U.S. manufacturer’s 737 Max jet, which has been grounded globally for 10 months. The 737-800 and 737 Max are both variants of Boeing’s 737 narrow-body planes but the 737-800 hasn’t been grounded.

Boeing is still developing a fix for the flaws discovered in a flight-control system new to the 737 Max model. The 737-800 that is reported to have crashed near Tehran on Wednesday didn’t have that system.

Under international law, Iran would lead the investigation since the crash occurred on its soil. Few nations have the expertise and technical facilities to conduct a full accident probe, however, so the U.S., France or other countries often provide assistance. The plane’s crash-proof recorders, for example, will have to be downloaded in a specialized lab and only a handful exist around the world.

The international rules for investigations also allow the country that manufactured the plane to participate in an investigation. That arrangement allows planemakers to provide their technical expertise. However, the current political turmoil between Iran and the U.S. is likely to complicate the involvement of the National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing.

