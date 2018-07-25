CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing Co. says its second-quarter profit was $2.2 billion.

The Chicago-based company said Wednesday it had profit of $3.73 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion. Earnings, adjusted to exclude certain pension items, were $3.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations for profit of $3.24 per share on revenue of $23.98 billion.

Boeing expects full-year revenue in the range of $97 billion to $99 billion, up $1 billion from its previous estimated range.

In premarket trading, Boeing shares slid 3.3 percent, or $11.73, to $346.33.