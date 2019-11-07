SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board at Google parent Alphabet is investigating claims of sexual misconduct made against executives and how the company handled them.

Multiple reports say the company has hired an outside firm to examine how its executives handled claims of sexual misconduct.

The investigation follows lawsuits brought by shareholders after reports of sexual harassment at Google received national attention last year.

Thousands of Google employees walked out of work last fall to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct claims and payouts. The New York Times last year revealed that Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance after several employees filed misconduct allegations against him.

Google said in a statement that Alphabet’s board has formed a committee to consider claims made in the lawsuits.