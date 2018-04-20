TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — The road that the leads to a new casino being built in Rhode Island is being given a name that will make it easier to find.

The Newport Daily News reports that Tiverton’s planning board granted a request from the Twin River-Tiverton casino to reclassify the driveway into the project as a private road called Tiverton Casino Boulevard.

Casino attorney Mark Russo says the name will make it easier to find the place and allow the owners to place road signs directing people to it.

The vote was 6-0 with one board member abstaining.

The project with 1,000 slot machines, 32 table games and an 84-room hotel just a few hundred feet from the Massachusetts border is scheduled to open Oct. 1.

