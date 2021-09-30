Blue Origin defended its workplace culture Thursday after a former employee published an essay accusing the rocket company of fostering a toxic environment.

The former employee, Alexandra Abrams, also appeared on “CBS Mornings” to discuss what she described as a sexist culture. Abrams said she was fired from the Kent-based company in 2019.

“Blue Origin has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We provide numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is looking at separate claims in the essay that alleged the company’s culture was compromising flight safety. “The FAA takes every safety allegation seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information,” the agency said in an emailed statement.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin also pushed back on that allegation, saying its primary launch vehicle and capsule set the standard for safety.

“We stand by our safety record and believe that New Shepard is the safest space vehicle ever designed or built,” it said.