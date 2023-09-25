Blue Origin, the closely held space development company founded by Jeff Bezos, is losing Chief Executive Officer Bob Smith, who said he will step down Dec. 4 in an internal email seen by Bloomberg News.

Smith said he will remain with the Kent-based company until Jan. 2 as part of a transition plan, according to the email sent to employees on Monday. He also wrote that his successor as CEO would be announced soon by Bezos.

“Jeff and I have been discussing my plan for months, and Jeff will announce Blue’s new CEO in separate note shortly,” Smith wrote.

Representatives for Blue Origin had no immediate comment.