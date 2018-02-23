NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc., up $5.88 to $40
The pet food maker agreed to be bought by breakfast food maker General Mills for $40 a share, or $8 billion.
HP Inc., up 74 cents to $22.13
The printer and PC maker reported strong first-quarter results and gave a positive annual forecast.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up $1.73 to $18.14
The data center hardware maker had a strong first quarter and raised its annual forecasts and its dividends.
BJ’s Restaurants Inc., up $4.95 to $43.65
The pizza and beer chain surpassed Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter.
Vista Outdoor Inc., down 27 cents to $18.15
Money manager Blackrock said it will engage with gun manufacturers about what comes next following the Florida school shooting.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, down 30 cents to $7.64
The bank said a settlement with U.S. authorities could weigh on its profits in 2018.
LifePoint Hospitals Inc., down $6.95 to $42.75
The rural hospital company took a bigger loss than analysts expected and reported less revenue.
American Electric Power Co., up $1.69 to $67.37
Utilities and other high-dividend companies rose as bond yields retreated from their recent four-year highs.