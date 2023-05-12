NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Blue Bird Corp., up $7.01 to $26.33.
The school bus maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Telesis Bio, Inc., down 35 cents to $2.53.
The synthetic biology company reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Harrow Health, Inc., down $5.03 to $ 22.04.
The make of ophthalmological pharmaceuticals reported a bigger first-quarter loss than analysts expected.
News Corp., up $1.46 to $18.29.
The publisher of The Wall Street Journal beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Agile Therapeutics Inc., down 68 cents to $5.
The developer of prescription contraceptive products for women reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., down 64 cents to $70.70.
The maker of Nature’s Miracle and other household products reported weak second-quarter revenue.
First Solar Inc., up $48.50 to $231.69.
The solar technology company is buying Sweden’s Evolar.
IonQ Inc., down 67 cents to $6.35.
The quantum computing technology company reported weak first-quarter earnings.