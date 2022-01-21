The Nordstrom family joined a small crowd gathered Friday outside the clothier’s downtown Seattle flagship store to make a deeply personal addition to the city’s walk of fame.

Blake Nordstrom’s bronze shoe prints joined those of 33 other city luminaries, including rock star Jimi Hendrix and political powerhouse Ruby Chow, on the Nordstrom Seattle Walk of Fame. The walk was commissioned in 1998, when Nordstrom relocated to the Pacific Place shopping center in the 500 block of Pine Street.

Absent from the unveiling was Blake Nordstrom himself. Having started in the family business at age 11, Nordstrom was serving as the company’s co-president when he succumbed to cancer on Jan. 2, 2019. He was 58.