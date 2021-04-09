NEW YORK (AP) — Lee Delaney, president and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club, died unexpectedly, the company said. Delaney was 49.

The company said in a press release Friday that Delaney died of “presumed natural causes” on Thursday, but did not elaborate when asked for details.

Delaney joined the warehouse membership club in 2016 and was promoted to president in 2019. Prior to that Delaney was a partner at Boston-based global business consulting firm Bain & Co. Delaney attended business school at Carnegie Mellon University.

“We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney,” said Christopher Baldwin, executive chairman of the board. “Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community.”

Chief Financial Officer Bob Eddy has been named interim CEO, effective immediately.

“Bob partnered closely with Lee and has played an integral role in transforming and growing BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Baldwin, adding that the company expects to announce permanent changes to its leadership soon.

Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ’s operates 221 clubs with 6 million members. The company had sales of $15.4 billion in fiscal 2021.