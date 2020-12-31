At the end of 2019, your devoted Biz Quiz scribe made the huge mistake of wondering, in the headline of that year’s quiz, “How much news can one year hold?”

It seemed at the time like a reasonable question, with 2019’s second crash of a 737 MAX and the jet’s subsequent grounding, a boom in Amazon hiring, a business-backed drive to flip the Seattle City Council, and more.

But clearly it was tempting fate, because 2020 essentially responded, “Hold my beer.” And it showed us how a tumultuous and tragic year really does it.

So here, with no assertions that might prompt the universe to tilt in a still-worse direction in 2021, is a quiz to test your recollection of some of the local business events of 2020.