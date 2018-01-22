NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Halliburton Co., up $3.39 to $56.40

The oil and gas drilling services company reported a larger quarterly profit and more revenue than Wall Street expected.

Bioverativ Inc., up $39.68 to $103.79

The hemophilia drug maker agreed to be bought by Sanofi for $105 a share, or $11.6 billion.

Juno Therapeutics Inc., up $18.19 to $86

The cancer treatment company accepted an offer from Celgene worth $87 a share, or about $9 billion.

Validus Holdings Ltd., up $20.57 to $67.29

The insurance and asset management services company accepted a $5.56 billion offer from AIG.

Xerox Corp., up 84 cents to $32.64

Investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason called for the removal of CEO Jeffrey Jacobson.

Sanmina-SCI Corp., down $8.35 to $27.10

The electronics manufacturing services company gave disappointing forecasts for its fiscal first quarter and the current quarter.

FirstEnergy Corp., up $3.05 to $32.45

The utility company announced a $2.5 billion infusion from a group of investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $2.51 to $22.43

The retailer raised its fourth-quarter sales forecasts.