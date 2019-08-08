With the SoulCycle and Equinox exercise chains becoming the targets of ire on social media — thanks to plans by one of their investors to host a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons — a competitor wants to make an offer for defecting members.

Gyms owned by Town Sports International, including New York Sports Clubs, are letting anyone in for free from Friday through Sunday. Users who show proof of cancellation from Equinox or SoulCycle will have their initiation fees waived if they want to change memberships, said Patrick Walsh, Town’s chief executive officer.

“We understand there are a lot of people in New York and Boston who are going to be canceling their gym memberships,” Walsh said. “We want to make sure they have a place to work out.”

SoulCycle and Equinox have sought to distance themselves from billionaire and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who is planning the fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. They wrote on Twitter that he’s a “passive investor.” The issue gained the attention of media and the clubs’ members after Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills said on Twitter that the fundraiser was inconsistent with efforts to fight racial inequality.

The issue flags the potential pitfalls that business owners face as politically polarized consumers scrutinize how they’re spending their money — and look to punish companies that don’t align with their ideals.

Town Sports International operates about 200 gyms across New York, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia, with the gyms branded by the local city name followed by Sports Clubs.

“When you cancel your membership, you’re going to get hit with a cancellation fee,” Walsh said. “So we wanted to make it easy and not have people get hit twice.”