LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to drive casino giant Caesars Entertainment to sell itself.

The activist investor disclosed in a securities filing Tuesday that he owns a roughly 10 percent stake in the company, confirming previous reports.

Icahn believes the stock of the Las Vegas-based company is “undervalued,” plans to seek board representation and wants the company to refrain from immediately appointing a new CEO.

The filing states he might nominate a slate of directors at the company’s shareholders meeting.

Caesars emerged from an $18 billion bankruptcy in 2017.

Icahn’s move comes after the casino operator was approached by at least two companies.

Caesars did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is scheduled to report fourth quarter earnings Thursday.

Icahn last year sold casino company Tropicana Entertainment for $1.85 billion.