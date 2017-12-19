TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are set to consider a bill that would raise ratepayer rates in order to rescue the state’s nuclear power industry from financial ruin.

A joint Assembly and Senate committee has scheduled the legislation for a hearing on Wednesday during this year’s lame-duck session.

The proposal has the support of the state’s biggest utility, PSEG, which has lobbied for the package.

Environmental and consumer groups as well as industrial ratepayers have balked at the proposal.

Estimates on the cost to New Jersey’s ratepayers range from $31 to $41 in higher annual utility bills.

The legislation would set up a nuclear power credit, which electric utilities would then be required to purchase, passing costs along to ratepayers.