HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State legislation that would provide up to $100 million in bonds to help pay for capital improvements at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton is moving through the General Assembly.
The Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee on Thursday voted 44-7 in favor of the bill, which eastern Connecticut Sen. Cathy Osten says will help pay for some of the new infrastructure the defense contractor needs to accommodate its $5.1 billion contract with the U.S. Navy to design the new Columbia-class submarine.
The bill also creates an apprenticeship program to help train potential Electric Boat workers.
Osten says it’s important for the U.S. Navy to know Connecticut has a well-trained workforce and considers the company an important part of the state’s economy.
The bill now moves to the Senate.