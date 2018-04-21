The Microsoft co-founder, whose Seattle-based foundation focuses on illnesses such as HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, is funding a global fight against an array of infections as their ability to evade current treatments mounts.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates sees emerging vaccine technologies as one of the most promising realms in the pursuit of new medicines amid the rising threat of drug-resistant strains of deadly diseases.

Vaccines that use a mirror image of DNA to halt the growth of bacteria and viruses appear capable of speeding development of the prevention tools dramatically, Gates said in an interview. Moderna Therapeutics and CureVac are two companies developing the approach, Gates said, which is based on a genetic messenger called mRNA.

“Even if a new pandemic broke out of something you’d never seen before, you might be able to get a new vaccine developed in months,” as opposed to years, he said on the sidelines of a malaria summit in London.

Gates, whose Seattle-based foundation focuses on illnesses such as HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, is funding a global fight against an array of infections as their ability to evade current treatments mounts, raising concerns about the response to new outbreaks. The co-founder of Microsoft also sees a threat from weaponized pathogens, warning last year that countries should raise their defenses against potential bioterrorism attacks.

Gates has also warned of a disaster if drug-resistant forms of malaria reach Africa, where the disease is most prevalent. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charity, is leading an effort to battle the insect-borne disease, unveiling an additional $1 billion in investment Wednesday.

Eradicating the illness will depend on progress in science and technology, including the technique for editing gene sequences called CRISPR, Gates said. Scientists are experimenting with modifying mosquitoes’ DNA so that the females that spread malaria become sterile or produce mostly male offspring, which don’t bite. New surveillance tools and computer modeling also will play a key role, he said.

Certain variants of the malaria parasite aren’t halted by artemisinin, the most potent medicine available. These resistant strains have been detected in five Asian countries. Gates said new malaria drugs use different mechanisms and will help nations respond.