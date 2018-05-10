The number of foreign students authorized to work in the U.S. under a work-permit program has grown 400 percent since the federal government in 2008 increased the duration of the permits for graduates with tech, science and math degrees.

Almost 1.5 million foreign students have been allowed to stay and work in the U.S. after graduation as part of a work-permit program that is now larger than the controversial H-1B program for highly skilled foreign workers, according to a new report.

In 2016, 172,000 foreign nationals who went to college or university in the U.S. got a job through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program compared with 45,000 in 2004, according to a the Pew Research analysis of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The number of students authorized to work under the OPT program has grown 400 percent since the federal government in 2008 increased the amount of time graduates with tech, science and math degrees could remain in the United States and work, Pew found.

The Seattle area was home to the ninth-highest concentration of foreign graduates approved to stay in the country and work under the OPT program. Between 2004 and 2016, 34,000 participants in the program were located in the metropolitan Seattle.

The top three regions for OPT graduates were greater New York, Los Angeles and Boston, followed by San Francisco and the East Bay, and by the San Jose-Sunnyvale- Santa Clara area of California.

The training program, which grew out of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, essentially extends F-1 education visas for foreign college and university students so they can work during or after school. The program’s base-level permit lasts for 12 months, but a STEM extension — for students who receive science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees — allows participants to spend an additional two years working in the U.S.

“We’ve seen this huge growth in foreign graduates staying under OPT, and most recently it has surpassed the largest temporary-employment visa program, which is the H-1B,” said Pew researcher Neil Ruiz, author of the report issued Thursday, which covers the period from 2004 to 2016.

While the H-1B program is heavily relied upon by U.S. tech companies to employ highly skilled tech talent, it imposes restrictions, including an annual cap of 85,000, and requires workers to be sponsored by employers. There is no cap on the number of OPT recipients and no sponsorship requirement.

“The H-1B is harder to get,” Ruiz said, adding that OPT is often a pathway to an H-1B visa, but figures are not available to show how many OPT participants receive H-1Bs.

More than half of those working under OPT from 2004 to 2016 were eligible for the STEM extension, Pew found.

The program added a 17-month STEM extension in 2008, shortly after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates suggested it in testimony to Congress after complaining that the cap for the H-1B program had “caused a serious disruption in the flow of talented STEM graduates to U.S. companies. In 2016, another 12-month extension was added.

The training program has caught the attention of critics pushing for reduced immigration. John Miano, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, called the 2008 STEM extension a “scheme” by Microsoft to “circumvent the H-1B quotas.” The program started out giving work-experience opportunities to foreign students but has since been “transformed into a full-blown guest-worker program whose stated purpose is to provide labor to American business,” Miano wrote in a September blog post.

Across the country, OPT participants in STEM fields were found to be highly educated, with 78 percent holding doctorates, 60 percent holding master’s degrees and just 33 percent having only a bachelor’s degree, Pew reported, noting that students from China, India and South Korea made up 57 percent of all OPT participants.