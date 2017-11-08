ROME (AP) — The Italian government and Venice officials have agreed on a plan to block giant cruise ships from steaming past the lagoon city’s iconic St. Mark’s Square and instead re-route them to a nearby industrial port.
The agreement reached Tuesday, the latest in a years-long debate and still subject to final details, seeks to balance the environmental concerns of Venice’s delicate ecosystem with tourism and maritime jobs.
Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said the plan, to be phased in over three-five years, calls for cruise ships over 55 tons to dock at the mainland’s Marghera port and avoid transiting through the Giudecca canal, one of the main waterways through Venice that empties into the St. Mark’s basin.
Environmental groups rejected it since it still allows polluting cruise ships to enter Venice’s lagoon.
Most Read Stories
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million