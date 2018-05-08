OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of the largest Applebee’s franchisees that operates 163 restaurants in 15 states has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Atlanta-based RMH Franchise holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

RMH spokeswoman Robin Jenkins told the Lincoln Journal Star the company’s restaurants are expected to continue operating during the bankruptcy reorganization.

In the bankruptcy filing, the company said it owes between $100 million and $500 million, and it has assets within the same range.

RMH has restaurants in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming.