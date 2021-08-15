The Biden administration has approved the largest increase to food assistance benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), in a move that will substantially retool the program to provide the targeted assistance advocates have long said is desperately needed by poor families.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will announce Monday morning that benefit amounts for the program, formerly known as food stamps, will rise an average of 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increases are based on an update to the Thrifty Food Plan, the formula used to calculate benefits, which surveys the changing costs of various categories of food.

First reported by the New York Times and confirmed by a spokeswoman at the USDA, average monthly benefits, which were $121 per person before the pandemic, will rise by $36 under the new rules.

Many anti-hunger advocates have long believed the Thrifty Food Plan’s metrics are out of date with the economic realities most struggling households face. They say the plan, formulated in the 1960s, was designed when many American families still had only one working parent, giving the other parent more time for labor-intensive, but cheaper, cooking from scratch.

In the past two decades, more working families are made up of two wage earners or a single-parent, leaving less time for soaking beans and simmering stews. The Biden administration has asked the USDA to revise the Thrifty Food Plan to better reflect the modern cost of a healthy basic diet.

During the Trump administration, coronavirus relief bills did not expand SNAP for the 40% of recipients already receiving the maximum benefit. In January, Biden signed an executive order allowing states to increase SNAP emergency allotments, allowing an additional 12 million people to receive enhanced benefits.

As the pandemic triggered, high unemployment and shortages in food banks and pantries around the country, Vilsack was charged with reimagining food assistance programs, which account for over two-thirds of USDA’s budget. SNAP, WIC (a program for pregnant women, infants and young children), Pandemic-EBT, (a program meant to replace free or subsidized meals for kids now learning online) and school meal programs have all seen temporary expansions, many of which are poised to expire in September.

The changes to SNAP are permanent, aimed at addressing pandemic-related surge in hunger in America, when projections predicted 50 million people, including 17 million children, would be considered food insecure by the end of 2020. But, advocates say, the infusion of funding corrects benefits that fall far short of demonstrated need, a problem they say has existed for at least a decade.