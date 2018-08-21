STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Lawyers representing Stockbridge, Georgia, have filed a federal lawsuit claiming a plan to carve off part of that city to create a new, wealthier city is unconstitutional.
They say the plan to create Eagles Landing impairs citizens’ right to vote and harms the city’s ability to pay bond obligations.
The lawsuit was filed Monday against the state of Georgia, Gov. Nathan Deal and other state officials. Deal signed legislation in May to allow the city’s creation, subject to local voter approval in November. Stockbridge residents outside the proposed new city won’t get a vote.
Eagles Landing backers say they want to increase property values and attract high-end businesses. Opponents say race is a factor.
Stockbridge, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, is predominantly black. Eagles Landing would be whiter and wealthier.