Amazon.com isn’t setting up a new headquarters in New York City, but Jeff Bezos may be.

The tech giant’s chief executive officer is buying three condos at Manhattan’s 212 Fifth Ave. with a total value of about $80 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. If the three apartments — a penthouse and two units below it — were combined, the home would have 12 bedrooms and more than 17,000 square feet of space, the Journal reported.

Representatives for Amazon and Bezos couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Brokers from Sotheby’s International Realty who are marketing the listings — Brad Ingalls, Mara Flash Blum and Nikki Field — also didn’t return calls. Nor did John Burger, the Brown Harris Stevens broker who represented Bezos in the deal, according to the Journal.

The 24-story tower near Madison Square Park was constructed in 1912 as a manufacturing building and redeveloped as condos in 2016. StreetEasy shows the penthouse under contract with an asking price of $58 million, and units 21A and 21B at $18.2 million and $11.3 million, respectively.

Even at $80 million, Bezos’ purchase wouldn’t come close to the priciest in Manhattan. That honor belongs to Citadel’s Ken Griffin, who paid $238 million for a 24,000-square-foot spread at 220 Central Park South.

Amazon announced last year that it would locate one of two planned headquarters campuses in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City, but backed out of that deal in February in the face of backlash from local politicians and community leaders.