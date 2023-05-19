In what amounts to great news for Seattle’s burgeoning space industry, Jeff Bezos’ Kent-headquartered rocket company has won a NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon.

Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029, following a pair of crew landings by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

NASA will get astronauts to lunar orbit using its own rockets and capsules, but wants private companies to take over from there.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agency wants different landing options as it seeks a return to the moon more than a half-century after the end of the Apollo moonshots.

Blue Origin and SpaceX both have significant presences in the Seattle area, where the space industry has been booming in recent years.

In 2021 alone, the space industry accounted for about $4.6 billion in economic activity, according to a report by the Puget Sound Regional Council, a public-private economic development organization.

Blue Origin has emerged as the region’s major player. The privately held company in 2020 opened the O’Neill Building, a 232,885-square-foot facility in Kent that can accommodate 1,500 employees.

Amazon-owned Project Kuiper has accounted for significant growth, as have its key competitors, Elon Musk’s satellite venture Starlink and LeoStella, a Tukwila-based satellite maker owned in part by two European aerospace giants.

All told, the industry supports 13,103 jobs and $1.6 billion in labor income in the region, according to the regional council report. Employment and economic activity driven by the regional space economy doubled between 2018 and 2021.

Washington state’s U.S. senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, touted NASA’s decision to award Blue Origin the lander contract as part of the Artemis program, the space agency’s moon mission.

“This is great news for Washington state and our growing aerospace industry,” said Murray, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Our state has long been a leader in aerospace innovation and played a key role in so many of our nation’s milestones in space — so it’s fitting that Kent’s own Blue Origin was chosen.”

Estimates produced by the company contend the lander contract directly supports more than 3,000 jobs nationwide, including more than 1,000 jobs in Washington. It provides more than $7 billion in investment across the nation with Blue Origin covering 50% of the cost.

“There’s a new space race going on and we’re proud that Washington companies are going to help us win it by putting more Americans on the moon and placing us on stronger footing to get to Mars,” Cantwell said in a statement.

To date, according to Cantwell’s office, Blue Origin has spent more than $1 billion with companies in Washington state across all its programs. Among its suppliers and partners are Electroimpact of Mukilteo and longtime Boeing supplier Janicki Industries of Sedro-Woolley.

Forty-two Washington companies are working on the Artemis project, according to Cantwell. NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Anne McClain, both Washington natives, are among the people under consideration to go the moon for future Artemis missions and could touch down in a Blue Origin lander.

Two years ago, Blue Origin sued after NASA awarded SpaceX the contract for the first lunar landing. A federal judge upheld the space agency’s decision.

NASA’s Artemis program, which follows the 1960s and 1970s Apollo moonshots, kicked off with a successful test flight late last year. Launched atop NASA’s new moon rocket, an empty Orion capsule went into lunar orbit before returning home.

The next Artemis flight will come late next year when one Canadian and three U.S. astronauts fly to the moon and back, but not land. Two Americans would descend to the lunar surface aboard a SpaceX Starship on the mission after that, no earlier than late 2025.

Like SpaceX, Blue Origin plans to practice landing on the moon without a crew before putting astronauts on board.

Blue Origin is kicking in billions of dollars, on top of the NASA contract, to help establish a permanent presence on the moon.

“We have a lot to do before we successfully land and return astronauts,” said John Couluris, a Blue Origin vice president.

While the shiny, stainless-steel Starship has a science-fiction look, Blue Moon’s resembles more of a traditional capsule perched atop a tall compartment with legs. The latter will stand 52 feet high on the moon.

Both companies’ landers are meant to be reusable.

Blue Origin will use its still-in-development New Glenn rocket to launch its lunar missions from Cape Canaveral. Starship, the world’s largest rocket, made its debut last month from South Texas; the test flight ended in an explosive fireball a few minutes into flight.

Blue Origin’s team includes five partners: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Draper, Astrobotic Technology and Honeybee Robotics.

Only one other bid was submitted for the contract competition, according to NASA.