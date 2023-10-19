Seattle-based freight startup Convoy is closing down business operations and laying off most of its staff, according to a memo sent to employees Thursday morning by CEO Dan Lewis.

The abrupt shutdown, which reportedly affects several hundred staffers, comes just a day after the high-tech freight brokerage halted all shipments and advised customers to find alternatives.

The privately held firm, which had hundreds of millions of dollars in backing from tech players like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has struggled for months amid a slump in the freight business.

In the memo, Lewis said some staff would stay on to manage “this windup transition and potential future strategic options,” but for the rest, “today is your last day at the company.”

A company spokesperson shared the memo with The Seattle Times but did not respond immediately to questions about how many staff were affected or whether they would receive severance packages.

Lewis, an Amazon veteran who co-founded Convoy in 2015, blamed the company’s sudden collapse in part on the broader industry downturn, which has cut demand for the brokerage services Convoy offered.

But Lewis also suggested that investor concerns about the freight market had torpedoed efforts to find a buyer for Convoy and keep the company intact.

“In short, we are in the middle of a massive freight recession and a

contraction in the capital markets,” Lewis wrote. “This combination ultimately crushed our progress at the same time that it was crushing our logical strategic acquirer — it was the perfect storm.”

Convoy has also gone through several rounds of layoffs this year, according to media reports.

Earlier this week, Convoy told customers that “all shipments have been canceled from our marketplace,” according to FreightWaves, an industry news site, which said it had seen the communication. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Convoy had stopped accepting shipments and suspended operations.

Convoy had billed itself as a “digital freight network” that used sophisticated software to connect shippers directly to truckers and bypass the brokerage system that has traditionally handled much of the scheduling.

It was one of several firms aiming for “the Uber-ization of U.S. trucking,” as Bloomberg put it last year, and it attracted major backing. By last year, it was valued at nearly $4 billion, according to GeekWire. The company’s LinkedIn page indicated it had nearly 800 employees.

But the company was reportedly hit hard amid a recent decline in freight volumes and increased competition for remaining shipping demand, said Emily Nasseff Mitsch, an analyst at CFRA who covers trucking and rail. “You’re seeing a lot more competition in the space, which is crushing smaller companies.”

On Monday, another freight industry startup, San Francisco-based Flexport, announced layoffs of around 20% of its workforce, including 165 employees in its Bellevue office.

In his memo to employees, Lewis said the company had “spent over 4 months exhausting all viable strategic options for the business,” but couldn’t see a way to turn the company around.

“Despite your excellent work … and the painful and sweeping cost cuts you have had to endure, it was still not enough to get us into the financial position necessary to withstand the increasing pressures of the industry, without the need for outside funding,” he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.