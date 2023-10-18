Convoy, a high-tech Seattle-based freight brokerage that had hundreds of millions in backing from tech stars like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has reportedly canceled all shipments amid rumors of financial struggles in a cooling cargo market.

“All shipments have been canceled from our marketplace,” a Convoy spokesperson told FreightWaves, an industry news site, on Wednesday.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, a Convoy spokesperson said the company is “preparing our business for a transition, and we will have more information in the next 48 hours,” but declined to confirm it had canceled shipments or comment on reports that employees had been sent home.

Founded in 2015, Convoy bills itself as a “digital freight network” that uses sophisticated software to connect shippers directly to truckers and bypass the brokers who traditionally handled scheduling.

The startup was one of several companies aiming for “the Uber-ization of U.S. trucking” using tech to disrupt a business that had relied on deals “done with phone calls and paper,” as Bloomberg put it last year.

Convoy also reportedly benefited from soaring freight prices during the pandemic and by last year, was valued at nearly $4 billion, according to GeekWire. The company’s LinkedIn page indicated it had nearly 800 employees.

Over roughly the last year, Convoy reportedly struggled as the freight market cooled, according to FreightWaves. The company has had several layoffs and had reportedly been looking to be bought outright, according to media reports.

Convoy advised affected customers they could “choose to work with the carriers that were booked on canceled shipments directly,” according to a communication obtained by FreightWaves.

This is a developing story and will be updated.