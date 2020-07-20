Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday, the largest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012.

Amazon shares surged 7.9%, the most since December 2018, on rising optimism about web shopping trends, and are up 73% this year.

Bezos, Amazon’s 56-year-old founder and the world’s richest person, has seen his fortune swell to $189.3 billion, despite the U.S. entering its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. He’s now personally worth more than the market valuation of giants such as Exxon Mobil, Nike and McDonald’s.

Mackenzie Bezos, the ex-wife of the Washington Post owner, gained $4.6 billion Monday and is now the 13th-richest person in the world.

Other tech titans are also enjoying a surge driven partly by people forced to stay home and helped by the boost given to markets by unprecedented stimulus efforts by governments and central bankers.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has added almost $15 billion to his net worth this year, even as the company deals with brands boycotting ads on the social network.