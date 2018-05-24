RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $208 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $9.11 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Best Buy expects its per-share earnings to range from 77 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.01 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5 per share, with revenue ranging from $41 billion to $42 billion.

Best Buy shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 2 percent. The stock has increased 47 percent in the last 12 months.

