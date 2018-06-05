NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A central Massachusetts-based pizza chain has a new owner.
Earl Enterprises is listed as the buyer of Northborough-based Bertucci’s in court documents.
Metro West Daily News reports the Orlando-based company also owns Planet Hollywood and Earl of Sandwich restaurant chains.
Bertucci’s filed for bankruptcy in April, following a decline in sales over several years.
Several locations plan on shuttering. The first Bertucci’s restaurant opened in the early 1980s in Somerville.
___
Information from: MetroWest Daily News (Framingham, Mass.), http://www.metrowestdailynews.com