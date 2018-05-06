OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder celebration continues after a large crowd spent most of Saturday listening to the company’s top two executives __ Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger __ answer questions.
On Sunday morning, several thousand people took part in a 5K race through downtown that was sponsored by Berkshire’s Brooks Running subsidiary.
Several shareholder events are planned Sunday at Berkshire’s Borsheims jewelry store. Buffett plans to visit Borsheims Sunday afternoon and play bridge with shareholders.
This year the store is featuring a collection of diamonds with Buffett’s signature engraved on them.
On Monday, Buffett will face more questions during a series of television interviews.