OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway’s fourth-quarter profit more than quadrupled as it received a $29 billion boost from the new tax law that easily offset any weakness in the company’s businesses.
Berkshire said Saturday it earned $32.6 billion, or $13.19 per Class B share, in the fourth quarter because of the tax law changes. That compares with $6.3 billion, or $2.55 per B share, a year ago.
Berkshire’s CEO Warren Buffett says investors should pay more attention to operating earnings, which exclude the tax changes and investment values, to get a better sense of how Berkshire’s 90-odd businesses are performing. By that measure, Berkshire reported $3.3 billion operating income, or $2.23 per B share.
The five analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings per Class B share of $1.76.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Within minutes of each other, state Senate and House agree to shield many of their records from the public
- Meteorologists expect up to an inch of snow Friday in Seattle as cold-weather records fall
- Former Huskies star Markelle Fultz received $10K from sports agent before arriving at UW, report says
- Massive container cranes, welded to a ship, will cruise through Puget Sound Friday: here's how to watch WATCH