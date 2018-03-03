BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream was arrested at a demonstration over whether F-35 fighter planes should be based in Vermont.
Burlington police say businessman Ben Cohen was one of three activists arrested for disorderly conduct Saturday.
The Burlington Free Press reports the demonstrators violated noise ordinances by playing jet noise from a tower of speakers at a level they say simulated what it would be like to be beneath a flight path. They received issued citations to appear in court and were expected to be released.
Burlington voters face a non-binding ballot item Tuesday on whether city officials should oppose basing the planes at Burlington International Airport, beginning in 2019.
The Vermont Air National Guard says millions of dollars have been invested in preparing for the F-35s.
