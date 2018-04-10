The Wall Street Journal reported the renewal of talks, citing people familiar with the matter. Previous talks to merge the No. 4 and No. 3 U.S. wireless providers collapsed in November.

Sprint and T-Mobile US have restarted merger talks, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, marking another attempt to combine the No. 4 and No. 3 U.S. wireless providers.

Previous talks to merge the companies collapsed in November over disagreements about who would control the combined operation. The Journal said it’s unclear what terms the two sides are considering.

The stock of Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint jumped 18 percent to $6.08 in afternoon trading in New York Tuesday after advancing as much as 25 percent, the largest intraday gain since mid-2016. Stock of Bellevue-based T-Mobile rose 5.8 percent to $63.23 after climbing 8.1 percent in the biggest intraday gain since October 2016.

Both companies have controlling shareholders. Japan’s SoftBank owns almost 85 percent of Sprint, while T-Mobile is controlled by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom.

T-Mobile has about 5,500 employees at its Bellevue headquarters and about 51,000 total. T-Mobile leapfrogged Sprint to become the country’s No. 3 telecom provider in 2015, and has continued to grow under the leadership of outspoken CEO John Legere.

The company added 1.9 million customers during its fourth quarter of 2017, bringing its total customer count to more than 72.5 million.

The dissolution of talks last November caused some relief in Bellevue, where employees no longer felt concerned about speculation of looming layoffs that often come with mergers. It’s unclear how many employees would be impacted if the two companies combine.

Information from Seattle Times technology reporter Rachel Lerman is included in this report.