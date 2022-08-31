T-Mobile has laid off several workers in engineering and network jobs this week as part of a restructuring program after the company’s merger with Sprint two years ago.

The number of employees who have been laid off has not been disclosed, and no layoff notices have been posted.

Workers began posting anonymously online about layoffs this week. A T-Mobile spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but would not say how many jobs were cut or whether any were cut at the company’s Bellevue headquarters. The spokesperson said that many workers would be offered different positions in the company.

“These shifts are the outcome of opportunities we have identified to evolve our structure so we can best focus our resources in the places where customers need and want us to be,” the spokesperson said in an email.

T-Mobile’s $26 billion merger with Sprint prompted several rounds of layoffs affecting hundreds of employees. The company employs fewer people than before the merger — from 80,000 in 2020 to 75,000 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in 2019 the merger would create “new, high-quality, high-paying jobs, and the New T-Mobile will be jobs-positive from Day One and every day thereafter.”

A Morgan Stanley report published Tuesday noted T-Mobile might announce a stock buyback program in the next quarter as its revenue increases and merger-related costs begin to fade.