MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A Belgian company that makes buses and industrial vehicles says it is investing $47 million to build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee, a move expected to create nearly 640 jobs in five years.

Van Hool NV and Gov. Bill Haslam said in a news release Thursday that the 500,000-square-foot plant will be located at the East Tennessee Progress Center in Morristown. It is Van Hool’s first U.S. manufacturing operation.

The company will make public transit and commuter vehicles for U.S. transit agencies. Van Hool anticipates the facility will be operational in the first quarter of 2020.

CEO Filip Van Hool said the presence of “highly-regarded technical schools and well trained workers in Hamblen County” helped convince the company to make the largest investment outside Belgium in its 71-year history.