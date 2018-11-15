ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball owners have extended the contract of Commissioner Rob Manfred and signed off a new television deal with Fox after two days of meetings in Atlanta.

The owners put off any decision Thursday on changes that might speed games. Manfred says they prefer to reach a consensus with the players’ union.

Manfred took over as commissioner from Bud Selig in 2015. His new deal runs through the end of the 2024 regular season.

Major League Baseball’s partnership with Fox, which began in 1996, will stretch an additional seven years through the 2028 season and continue to include the World Series and All-Star Game, as well as extensive playoff coverage on both the network and its all-sports cable channel, FS1.

MLB also agreed to a three-year contract with DAZN, a subscription video streaming service.

