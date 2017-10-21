GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Gulf Coast bank is rebranding to combine two historic names.
Mississippi-based Hancock Holding Co. announced Tuesday that it’s becoming Hancock Whitney Corp., and will use that name on its branches beginning next year.
The company had operated as Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas, and Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, since Hancock took over Whitney in 2011.
Bank leaders said some people already call the bank by the new moniker, and Hancock tipped its hand this year when leased space in New Orleans’ tallest skyscraper, One Shell Square. That building will become Hancock Whitney Center.
CEO John Hairston on Wednesday told investors the name change is “natural progression.”
The company will remain headquartered in Gulfport and the bank will continue to operate under a Mississippi state charter.