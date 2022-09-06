Bank of America is offering mortgages for first-time homeowners that do not require down payments, minimum credit scores or closing costs in a program aiming to boost homeownership rates among first-time Black and Latino buyers.

Under the trial program, which was announced last week, Bank of America will offer loans to people in certain predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas; Detroit; Los Angeles and Miami. Eligibility for the program, which is called the Community Affordable Loan Solution, is based on income and location and requires no mortgage insurance.

AJ Barkley, the head of neighborhood and community lending for Bank of America, said the goal of the program was to help individuals and families, particularly Black and Hispanic people, build wealth over time.

“It allows us to revitalize minority communities,” she said, noting that anyone looking to buy a home in one of the designated neighborhoods could apply for a loan under the program. She said the bank aimed to expand the program to other cities in the future and it was also offering educational resources to help buyers navigate the process.

Black and Hispanic homeowners face additional obstacles when buying homes compared with white homeowners. According to U.S. Census Bureau data for the second quarter of this year, the national Black homeownership rate was at 45%, while the rate of white homeownership reached 75%.

Rashawn Ray, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said Bank of America was taking a big step in the right direction.

“This is forward-thinking, and something that’s important to do,” he said. The bank’s decision to not require a minimum credit score was also key, Ray said, since Black people have been excluded from some credit-building opportunities. It was also critical that Bank of America was not requiring down payments, which can be a major barrier for Black buyers, who are less likely to have help from their families or other means, such as proceeds from the sale of another property.

Banks have contributed to racial gaps in homeownership rates by approving fewer loans with less favorable terms for Black applicants than for white borrowers with similar credit profiles.