NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Kinder Morgan Inc., up 15 cents to $16.04
The Canadian government agreed to buy a pipeline project from the company for $3.4 billion.
Bank of America Corp., down $1.20 to $28.96
Banks skidded Tuesday as bond prices rose and interest rates turned sharply lower.
Petrobras SA, down 69 cents to $11.92
The Brazilian government said it will subsidize a 60-day cut in diesel prices to resolve a strike by truckers.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., up $1.52 to $20.82
Alibaba and its logistics business, Cainiao, will pay $1.38 billion for a 10 percent stake in the delivery company.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co., up $2.23 to $44.02
The defense contractor posted a larger fourth-quarter profit than analysts expected.
American Woodmark Corp., up $13.05 to $101.60
The cabinet maker recovered some of its recent losses after a strong fiscal fourth quarter report.
KB Home, up 43 cents to $26.95
Home prices climbed in March, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of prices in 20 cities.
American Water Works Co., up 93 to $83.92
Investors bought shares of high dividend companies like utilities and real estate investment trusts and bond yields dropped.