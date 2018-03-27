BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is planning to spend $6.8 million more on equipping its police with body cameras.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city spending panel controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh plans to amend an existing $11.7 million contract with Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as Taser International Inc.

Axon Enterprise Inc. will equip 2,500 city police officers with body cameras, as well as provide training, support and program maintenance.

The expected Wednesday amendment will also extend the now $18.5 million contract to run until 2023 instead of 2021. The Sun reports that city officials point to “favorable discounts” for the extension.

