JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A newspaper reports the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System will result in 150 layoffs.
The Johnson City Press reports that the executive chairman of the merged system, Ballad Health’s Alan Levine, said Tuesday that the hospital system would lay off 150 and eliminate through attrition 49 positions currently not held by anyone.
He attributed the job cuts to a lack of population growth, increasing drug and health care costs, cuts to Medicaid, declining inpatient utilization and deteriorating financials. He said most of the cut positions were administrative and support roles.
He didn’t disclose the amount of money the job cuts are expected to save.
___
Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com