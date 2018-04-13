The problem with managing your portfolio to salve your biggest fear is that you almost certainly make yourself more vulnerable to all of the other worries out there.

You don’t need to see the measure of the “fear index” to know that fear is running high in the market these days.

Just talk to investors.

Since the volatility returned to the stock market at the end of January — ending a run of smooth sailing unlike anything most investors experienced in their lifetimes — plenty of people are scared. The problem isn’t frazzled nerves, it’s what they use as a tonic for the tension.

Most people ease their market fears by pulling money from the market. Volatility, political risk from trade wars and tariff increases, and any other nerve-wracking situation can’t hurt you if your money isn’t subject to the whims of those conditions.

The problem with managing your portfolio to salve your biggest fear is that you almost certainly make yourself more vulnerable to all of the other worries out there.

If losing money in the market is your biggest fear and you go all-cash in response, you assuage the big worry, but over time you face a growing scare that your money isn’t outpacing inflation and that you could outlive your nest egg.

Times change, rates move, inflation rises (or falls) and financial fears morph and evolve, but risks are always there. Certain dangers may be more or less present based on current events and conditions, but the underlying risks don’t change.

As a result, it’s important for investors to see how their worries align with the various types of risk.

Market risk, or “principal risk” is the chance that a bad investment or downturn chews up your money. For most people, this is the big bugaboo.

Market risk exists both for stocks and bonds — when interest rates rise, bondholders see the market value of their paper shrink — so it is front-and-center as the daily volatility and market dip from recent highs couples with rising rates to induce investor nausea.

Inflation or purchasing-power risk can be seen as the “risk of avoiding risk.” It sits at the opposite end of the spectrum from market risk — so you are embracing it when you pull your money from investments to avoid market risk — and is the possibility that you are too conservative and your money can’t grow fast enough to keep pace with inflation.

Interest-rate risk generally revolves around how rates will change. If you seek a long-term “risk-free return” by putting your money in a bank certificate of deposit, you face the chance that interest rates rise and your assets are stuck at what has become a below-average rate of return.

Shortfall risk is about you, personally, more than the market; it’s the chance that you won’t have enough money to make your goals. You face shortfall risk by being either too conservative or too aggressive; if you don’t believe your portfolio can deliver enough, the best way to address this risk is to save more.

Political risk normally is further down the list of concerns, but with potential trade wars and tariff issues affecting the market, it’s at least front-of-mind right now. It’s the prospect that government decisions will damage the value of your investments. The market environment got a nice pickup from the tax-reform legislation, and could benefit from other policy changes, but the current headlines aren’t making investors comfortable.

Societal risk is ultra-big picture, looking at world events. This is what might happen in the event of terrorist attacks, war or catastrophe. The economy can have solid fundamentals — as most experts seem to believe — but market conditions would change dramatically if missiles start flying.

Special-situation risk is another personalized situation, revolving around your life, whether it’s the special-needs case, planning for college, saving for a big event like a wedding or something else. Most parents get to a point when paying for college is a key concern — a worry that distracts them from saving more for their own retirement — but those circumstances eventually pass.

A close cousin is timing risk, another highly personal factor that hinges on your time horizon. While experts agree the chance that stocks will make money over the next two decades is high, the prospects for the next two years are murky; if you need your money in two years, you have a worry about timing.

Liquidity risk affects everything from junk bonds to foreign stocks. On a broad scale, it is the chance that investments in a particular country suffer during some sort of credit crisis, or the potential for a thinly traded stock to crater or for its shares to be difficult to redeem in a crisis. It also occurs in investment products like non-traded REITs, where the investment cannot be sold at its perceived value if the money is needed on a moment’s notice.

Sequence-of-return risk and longevity risk. These are two related issues that affect how long your money lasts. Studies show that when someone retires and the first years of their time without work are bad for the market, it becomes much harder for the nest egg to last a lifetime. Longevity risk is simply the chance that you outlive your money because you planned to reach age 95 but were fortunate enough to get more time.

Ultimately, you overcome risks by accepting them in reasonable amounts through diversification, spreading assets around so that no single concern comes up and ruins you.

But that’s also why you can figure out where to invest “now” by considering your biggest financial worry and playing to that particular type of risk.

Depending on circumstances and your nerves, the best response to volatility and current conditions might be staying in cash and building emergency savings, or it could be exploring micro-cap stocks or emerging markets bonds.

The solution and the answers keep moving and evolving as your portfolio changes and adjusts to conditions.

But there never has been a time when any reputable market expert recommended “panic,” or “sell-off” or “bail out” and wound up being widely hailed for the value of that advice over the long term.

Thus, find the moves that will help you sleep well at night, giving you balance that will keep your personal fear index in a reasonable range no matter what is happening with fear in the broad market.